Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

A new trailer has dropped for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seems simple enough, right? Well, the trailer should only make you even more interested.

My biggest fears with movies like this one are that they’re not necessary and they’ll ruin the original. “Ghostbusters” is an all-time classic, and I’m not sure why it’s being messed with.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is a continuation of the story and not a complete reboot from the ground, which does give me a little hope.

It also gives me hope that the cast includes Paul Rudd and “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard. Both are great talents, and I find it hard to believe anything they’re in won’t be great.

Still, I’m not totally convinced why we need another “Ghostbusters” film, especially after the 2016 film with a mostly-female cast was a disaster.

Let’s hope “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” isn’t a complete dud when it drops November 19.