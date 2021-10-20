Trump Announces New Social Media Platform To Combat Big Tech ‘Tyranny’

Former President Donald Trump announced he is launching a new social media platform designed to compete with Big Tech.

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced Wednesday it was creating a new social media platform called TRUTH Social designed to “fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley.”

Trump is currently banned from most major social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, following the Jan. 6 riots.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump said in a press release. “This is unacceptable.”

A beta version of the platform will be available to invited guests this November, according to the press release, and is currently available for pre-order in the Apple App Store. The full version of the platform is expected to be out in the first quarter of 2022.

“TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all,” Trump said. “I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech.” (RELATED: Twitter Is Suspending Accounts That Post Donald Trump’s Statements From His Website)

The new venture was created through a TMTG merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Trump said he plans on offering a video-on-demand service with entertainment and news programming to be a “rival to the liberal news consortium.”

“Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech?” Trump said. “Well, we will be soon!”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.