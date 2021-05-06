Twitter Is Suspending Accounts That Post Donald Trump’s Statements From His Website

Twitter suspended an account Thursday that posted statements from former President Donald Trump’s website, stating that the posts violated company rules against ban evasion.

An account with the handle “@DJTDesk” appeared on the platform Thursday morning. The account’s bio section stated it would share statements from the former president’s website Save America, NBC News first reported. The account was suspended within hours of showing up on the platform.

Twitter’s ban evasion policy states that the platform “reserves the right to also permanently suspend any other account” believed to be operated by a suspended user. The policy also states that users can not “imitate a suspended account if the apparent intent is to replace a suspended account.”

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

Twitter suspended the Trump blog account @DJTDesk. Twitter spokesperson said: As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account. pic.twitter.com/v2RYslP8Xg — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) May 6, 2021

Trump advisor Jason Miller told NBC News the account was not created by, or with the permission of, anybody associated with the former president. (RELATED: Trump Advisor Jason Miller: Former President May Soon Return To Social Media ‘On His Own Platform’)

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was also blocked from using Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” after the riot, a decision that Facebook’s oversight board upheld Wednesday. But the board also called on Facebook to re-examine its decision “within six months” and said a permanent ban was inappropriate.

Trump launched a new platform on his website Tuesday that will allow him to communicate with followers after being banned from other social media platforms. The platform is called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” and includes statements and press releases from the former president.