There’s A ‘Nationwide Pushback’ After School Association Compared Parents To ‘Domestic Terrorists’

Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the Reason Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about school boards across the country pushing back against the National School Boards Association, what’s at stake for education in Virginia’s governor’s race and more.

WATCH:

