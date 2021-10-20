Sen. Rubio Says Why He Thinks Biden Admin Will Cause Democratic Party To ‘Suffer Devastating Losses In The Next Election’

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday that if the Biden administration continues to spin massive consumer shortages as economic renewal, it will have “devastating” results for the Democratic Party in the midterm elections.

WATCH:

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy said that the Biden administration is attempting to characterize the shortage of goods and clogged California ports as “a really good problem because there’s such a backlog and that means the demand is high and stop complaining about the tragedy of the treadmill that is delayed, this is a sign that the economy is on fire thanks to Joe Biden.”

“Well I hope they continue to say that because they’re going to suffer devastating losses in the next election not just for being oblivious and incompetent but for insulting our intelligence,” Rubio replied.

“The reason why they can’t take this thing head on is that California is basically the model woke state, okay. Every crazy left-wing idea in America is being implemented or has been implemented in California. So if you want to look at what they want to turn America into, look at what California state government has done,” the senator continued. (RELATED: Administration Says Walmart, FedEx, Major West Coast Port Will Operate 24/7 Amid Supply Chain Shortages)

Rubio said that the state is the Democratic Party’s base because activists “raise a lot of money” in California. “Joe Biden can’t take these people on,” he said.

Rubio said the activists were “the basis of the Democratic Party.” He said they were people who “knock on doors” and send money to their favorite candidates.

“They can’t take these people on, no matter how crazy they get, they have to come up with some ridiculous excuse for why it’s not a problem.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg praised Biden’s economic management during Sunday’s “State of the Union.” (RELATED: Sen. Rubio: Biden Admin. Forcing Workers To Get Vaccine While Letting Unvaxxed Migrants Into The US Like A ‘Movie On Netflix’)

“Retail sales are through the roof and if you think about the images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the west coast, every one of the ships are full of record amount of goods that Americans are buying because demand is up because income is up. Because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession,” Buttigieg said, arguing that the supply chains can’t keep up with the demand for products.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson recently criticized that defense. “None of that is Soviet, not at all. It’s not the Brezhnev administration. No, it’s utopia. ‘Be happy about it; stop your complaining,’ says Mayor Pete,” Carlson said.