Shooting In Kenosha, Wisconsin, Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Injured

Three people were killed and 2 were critically injured in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Tuesday night.

The Kenosha police reported that the shooting occurred close to the 600 block of 40th place, according to TMJ4-TV.

Kenosha officers said they are not actively seeking any suspects and that they believe the event was isolated and therefore not a threat to the public at this time. No officers engaged in the shooting, reported TMJ4-TV.

We are not actively seeking any suspects. This was not a police involved shooting. Victims ages and identities are not being released at this time. A police presence remains on scene conducting investigative and evidence work. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) October 20, 2021



A neighbor said they could hear loud shouting happening from within the house the shooting is believed to have taken place, according to the outlet. The neighbor also mentioned that it was not an uncommon occurrence to hear coming from the home.

Identities of the victims will be released at a later date, while the Kenosha Police Department continues to investigate this incident, according to TMJ4.

Kenosha has received extensive coverage in the past year regarding the city being the location for the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times in the back and left paralyzed from the waist down. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE Footage: Inside The Deadly Third Night Of Kenosha Riots)

The city also experienced another mass shooting at a local bar earlier this year. The Somers House tavern, located down the road from Carthage College, experienced a shooting that left 3 dead and 3 injured, according to CNN.