REPORT: Retired Police Captain Shot During Robbery In City Suffering Massive Crime Spike

A retired Oakland Police Captain was shot and wounded during a robbery attempt at a gas station Thursday, the Oaklandside reported.

Ersie Joyner, an officer who retired in 2019 after 28 years of service, was pumping gas when three people in hooded sweatshirts and face masks tried to rob him. Surveillance video shows the three individuals grab Joyner and try to take his belongings. Joyner drew a gun, killed one of the suspects and may have wounded another before the three individuals fled the scene, the Oaklandside reported.

As he pumped gas, retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner was shot during an apparent robbery attempt, surveillance video shows. Three people approached Joyner and he pulled out a handgun. He fired multiple shots at his assailants. https://t.co/lD66gyt2Zm pic.twitter.com/MH1UX9NMs0 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 22, 2021

One of the suspects shot Joyner multiple times during the incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police, the Oaklandside reported.

“The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred today, just after 1:00 PM, in the 1700 block of Castro Street. Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to an area hospital and the other died at the scene. Oakland Police Homicide Investigators responded to take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. His identity is being withheld pending notification to the next-of-kin,” said the Oakland Police Department, according to the Oaklandside.

The Oakland Police Department addressed the recent spike in violent crime during a press conference in September, KRON 4 reported. The conference began with 87 seconds of silence to honor the 87 people who were killed in Oakland at the time of the report, and 11 homicides occurred in August alone. (RELATED: Amid Crime Spike, Detroit Residents Reject Radical Police Reform And Want More Cops On The Streets: Poll)

Both shootings and robberies in Oakland have increased by about 50% compared to 2020. Over 400 shootings have been reported and 195 robbery suspects have been arrested so far this year, KRON 4 reported.

The U.S. National Violent Crime Rate saw an increase of 5.6% in 2020, and it has continued to increase in 2021. Some cites that reduced police funding in response to Defund the Police protests have reversed the cuts.