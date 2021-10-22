2 Men Dead, Woman In Hospital, Another Woman Charged With Murder After Threesome Gone Wrong

Two men were killed and one woman was allegedly assaulted and hospitalized after a threesome in Evansville, Indiana, went terribly wrong Tuesday evening.

Heidi Carter, 36, the owner of the home in Evansville, invited a woman and her boyfriend over to her house Tuesday after meeting one of the victims on a dating app, according to 14 News. According to the arrest affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, Carter and her two guests allegedly began drinking, taking drugs, and engaging in sexual activity when Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, arrived home, 14 News reported.

New details on the deadly situation that unfolded on Evansville’s west side Wednesday morning. And – a statement from the home owner that body camera footage captures the moments he comes outside of the home. The full story ⬇️ @14News https://t.co/3n55DtGVrW pic.twitter.com/EZzW9oNwkQ — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) October 21, 2021

Hammond, apparently unaware of his girlfriend’s guests, allegedly caught them having sex and began attacking both the man and woman with a baseball bat, 14 News reported. He then allegedly restrained them and proceeded to rape the woman, the outlet reported. According to the Courier & Press, however, police said that both Carter and Hammond allegedly restrained their victims with duct tape and violently abused them for hours, before Hammond allegedly choked the male victim to death with a belt.

Authorities said that Carter apparently invited another woman over to help clean the house prior to a landlord inspection, 14 News reported. Upon arrival, the woman noticed that Carter allegedly had blood on her boots and was holding a handgun. She also shared that she heard loud noises coming from the bedroom and “a female asking for help and begging to use the restroom,” the affidavit reads, according to the Courier & Press.

The woman “then went to sit down on what she thought was a pile of pillows and blankets” and discovered that “the blankets was a dead body,” the affidavit reportedly reads. Despite Hammond refusing to let the woman leave at first, she managed to flee and flag down an Indiana State Police trooper, the Courier & Press reported.

When the police arrived on the scene, a man now identified as Hammond, who was believed to be holding a firearm, exited the home and was eventually shot and killed by officers, according to Courier & Press.

In jail with no bond, Carter faces numerous charges, including murder, intimidation with a weapon, rape, and abuse of a corpse, 14 News reported. Police said the female victim survived the event and was taken to a hospital, however no update on her condition has been released, Courier & Press reported.

