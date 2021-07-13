3 Killed, 10 Shot In Indianapolis During 8-Hour Span

In the span of just eight hours, 10 were shot and three killed in Indianapolis, according to local outlet Fox 59.

Just past 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, Indianapolis police were called out to their first shooting incident of the night, Fox 59 reported. They received an emergency call for a separate shooting less than 10 minutes after responding to the first. In total, 10 were shot and three killed just eight hours after Indianapolis police responded to the first shooting Monday evening, according to Fox News.

Authorities were responding to their fifth shooting of the night by 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities discovered upon arrival that two cars had been shot multiple times and four men who were critically injured from gunshot wounds, Fox 59 reported.

We’re breaking down the flurry of violence that started at 7:30 last night and went on until 3 this morning.#FOX59Morninghttps://t.co/3k4lAqbVU0 — FOX59 News (@FOX59) July 13, 2021

“We don’t really know the cause of the shooting at this point,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Night Watch Commander Kerry Buckner said, according to Fox 59. “We do know that it occurred, started in the house in the 4300 block and it spilled out into the street. It looks like there was some sort of gun fight around the SUV up there that has several bullet holes in it.”

Investigators believe the last shooting in the spree of violence was a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead just after three in the morning. (RELATED: 184 Die Over Independence Day Weekend As Violent Crime Continues Its Rise)

“This is a very unfortunate incident. Tensions are high and it is understandable because loved ones were lost today,” IMPD’s Samone Burris told Fox 59.

“Hopefully our community wants to work with us even more now than ever,” Burris went on. “Instances like this, we don’t [want to] continue to see these every day – it has to stop.”

IMPD is continuing to investigate these shooting incidents but no arrests have yet been made for any of these crimes, the Fox 59 report stated.

Like many major cities across the country, Indianapolis has seen an increase in shootings and homicides over the first half of 2021, Fox News reported. There were 368 shootings in 2021 from January to July but 255 in 2020, according to Fox 59. There were 122 homicides in the first half of 2021, an increase from 108 in the first half of 2020.