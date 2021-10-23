These School Board Meetings Are Effing LIT

If you’d told me a year ago that school board meetings would become so entertaining, I’d have been surprised that schools were still a thing. I was living in California and waiting for schools to shut down all together under California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tyranny.

Instead, we were granted golden reality entertainment like this …

It didn’t take long for folks like Attorney General Merrick Garland to brand parents at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists.” This disgustingly false hyperbole is inherently dangerous to our mindset as a nation.

When you repeat a phrase long enough, it becomes part of the social rhetoric of swathes of the population. How long will it take for liberals, people without children and actual children to consider their parents as dangerous to this nation as someone who opens fire in a school, shopping center or concert?

Are the parents at these school board meetings as threatening as someone who wishes to set off a bomb? There is only one answer to this question, and it’s “no.” These parents are practicing their First Amendment rights, and that has really upset their governmental overlords.

Democrats seem intent on perpetuating the domestic terrorist brand, with teachers supporting this dangerously obnoxious lie.

My hope is that the domestic terrorist-rhetoric gets quashed before someone at these school board meetings truly believes that an anti-mask, pro-freedom parent is a threat to their lives, and does something drastic about it.

