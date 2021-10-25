Shooting In Idaho Mall Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured, Police Say

A shooting broke out at an Idaho Mall Monday afternoon that left at least two people dead and several more injured, authorities announced.

Officers arrived at the Boise Towne Square Mall at around 1:50 p.m. after it had been reported that a person died from a shooting, according to a Boise Police Department press release. Authorities encountered the unidentified suspect and got into a shootout that resulted in the injury of one officer, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said during a press conference in response to the shooting.

The incident injured seven people total including the officer and killed at least two individuals, according to a press release from the city of Boise.

The officer has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to the release. The suspect is currently in custody and remains in critical condition.

"I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those who are witnesses or the families of those who were involved or were involved themselves," Lee said at the press conference.

The department is conducting an ongoing investigation and is processing additional people present at the shooting to make sure they were not injured, the police chief said at the conference. It is believed that there is only one suspect in the shooting and that the community is in no immediate danger.

Footage showed people hurriedly escaping the mall as gunfire can be heard in the distance.

Boise resident Cheri Gypin said she heard several loud bangs and thought something had fallen from the ceiling, according to Fox News. She then witnessed roughly 60 people running toward her with warnings that an active shooter was in the building.

“My friend was trying to process it,” Gypin said, according to the outlet. “I just looked at her and said ‘We’ve got to run.’ So we just ran and kept running until we got to the outer perimeter of the parking lot.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean offered her condolences to those that experienced the incident and their families during the press conference. She said the privacy of those involved need to be respected and the community will do everything to ensure the people’s safety.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said in a statement that further information regarding the incident and any additional deaths or injuries are not expected to be released until Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to KTVB 7.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little said via Twitter that his administration will assist in continuing the investigation and expressed his gratitude to law enforcement.

“Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting” the governor said. “Idahoans are deeply appreciative of our brave men and women of law enforcement and our first responders.”