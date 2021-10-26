Portland Offers Time Off For Bereavement After Abortions

The Portland city government offered time off for bereavement for all forms of pregnancy loss, including abortions, starting Sept. 29.

Portland is now the first to offer bereavement leave for employees after they have an abortion. City Council unanimously approved the changes earlier this month.https://t.co/TbiysMjJG2 — KATU News (@KATUNews) October 26, 2021

Women who have abortions can request time off for bereavement to deal with the procedure’s physical and emotional impact. The policy was inspired by New Zealand’s three-day paid leave policy for women who have miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as by a city employee who reportedly took unpaid leave after having an abortion, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

Portland also set aside $200,000 to fund abortion care in September in anticipation of an uptick in Texan women travelling to the state for abortions due to the Texas Heartbeat Bill, OPB reported. The drive from central Texas to Portland is approximately 29 hours.

The measure was an alternative to a scrapped policy of boycotting the state of Texas and banning public employee travel to the state, according to OPB. (RELATED: DC Assistant Police Chief Sues Department For Allegedly Pressuring Her To Have An Abortion Or Be Fired)

“It’s important to recognize that employees need time to address their reproductive health needs … and they may need time to process what they’re experiencing,” said Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, according to OPB.

The city of Portland did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.