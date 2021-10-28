‘Squad’ Member Has Office Phones Sent To Voicemail For ‘Year And A Half,’ Can’t Switch Them Back

Staffers in the D.C. office of Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley have sent calls to voicemail more than “a year and a half,” and are struggling to change their office phone settings to allow live calls.

“We have had our DC phone line going to voicemail for the past year and a half but are looking to switch to live phone calls,” a Pressley staffer wrote in an email to an email list used by Capitol tour coordinators. “Anyone here know how to make the desk phones answer live phone calls again? Would greatly appreciate your help!” the staffer asked.

The email received attention on social media after Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted it. The Daily Caller was able to independently confirm its authenticity.

Did @AyannaPressley’s staff finally decide to come back into work after 19 months? I’m sure your constituents appreciated getting sent to voicemail for a year and a half. Real stellar job. pic.twitter.com/krpCkfshls — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) October 28, 2021

A member of the far-left group of Democrats known as “The Squad,” Pressley was first elected to Congress in 2018 after defeating 10-term incumbent Michael Capuano in a primary. Despite her office’s lack of accessibility to constituents, she claims on her official website to believe “that a diversity of voices in the political process is essential to crafting more effective public policy.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley Leading Revolt Against Democratic Party Plan To Protect Incumbents)

Pressley’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s email request for comment. Two phone calls from the Daily Caller to Pressley’s office were sent straight to voicemail.