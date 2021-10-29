Amazon Driver Fired After Woman In Tiny Black Dress Is Caught Sneaking Out Of Truck

An Amazon driver was fired after a video went viral on social media showing a woman secretly climbing out of the backdoor of the delivery vehicle.

The clip showed an inadequately clothed blond woman in a black dress exit the back of the vehicle in a Florida neighborhood. Before walking down the street, she pulled out her phone from her minidress, video shows.

The video has now racked up more than 11 million views after it was posted last Sunday. Less than a week after the video was posted, Amazon fired the driver. (RELATED: Amazon Delivery Driver Accidentally Sits On Cactus In Hilarious Video)

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers,” Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti told The Daily Caller. “While the driver denied any illicit activity, it is a policy violation to have unauthorized passengers in delivery vehicles, and the driver is no longer delivering packages for Amazon.”

An Amazon driver near Cleveland was arrested late October after being charged with drunken driving and having an open bottle of bourbon in his vehicle, Cleveland 19 reported. Meanwhile, another delivery employee faces multiple child pornography charges after dressing as a woman and filming girls in a shopping mall bathroom, according to Newsweek.