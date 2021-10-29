‘Socialist Wishlist’: Sen. Blackburn Rips Biden’s Spending Bill, Says Dems ‘Beholden’ To The Far Left

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee called on Friday President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better spending proposal the Democrat Party’s “socialist wishlist,” during an appearance on Fox News.

“This is their socialist wish list,” she told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “They want to take one vote, take control of your children, education, your healthcare, your bank account, force the green new deal on you, shut down small businesses, and as you mentioned earlier, Harris, five-hundred and fifty-five billion dollars for Green New Deal and climate projects which are their pet. And the progressives, the Socialist Democrats as they call themselves, they’re saying we get everything we want or we don’t vote.”

Faulkner noted that far left Democrats seemed to be in control of negotiations, and asked Blackburn how this affected Biden, to which the senator replied that Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were “beholden to these individuals.” She further claimed that Biden’s $1.75 trillion proposals would not receive votes from moderate Democrats. (RELATED: Biden Announces Official $1.75 Trillion Build Back Better Proposal)

“This is going to pay for just a couple of years of all this spending,” Blackburn said. “So, they are piling up debt, trillions of dollars of debt. And they are happy to do it to get their way to get these socialist takeover programs on the books. More control of schools, more control of curriculum, control of your checking account where they have real time access, shutting down small businesses, complete government control of healthcare, one size fits all. It is this socialist model that they have been after for years. And, of course, climate is their God. They want everything to center on climate change.”

Biden’s spending proposal had recently been lowered from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion. Despite the President’s confidence in his party, some Democrats still had reservations over supporting the bill.