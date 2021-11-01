Shocking Video Shows Molotov Cocktail Attack, Deli Exploding Into Flames

A staggering video shows a suspected arsonist launching on Oct. 30 a Molotov cocktail at a deli in New York City.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joel Mangal allegedly firebombed the deli, located in Brooklyn. The New York Fire Department (FDNY) said Mangal got into an argument with Mohamed Abdulla, an employee at the family-owned store, who claimed he had never seen Mangal before, New York Daily News reported.

“After he had an argument with the regular customer, they went somewhere together, [he] came back, asked for the guy that was here,” said Abdulla. “He started cussing and threatening and all of that, [thinking] that we was lying about it. After that, he just started cursing and broke the deli TV over there.”

Abdulla claimed that Mangal had threatened to “burn the building down” before being kicked out of the deli. Footage appears to show Mangal throwing the incendiary device into the building. (RELATED: Arsonist Says She Lit Fires To Get Rid Of Snakes)



WATCH:

Shocking video shows Molotov cocktail attack yesterday on a deli at 496 Nostrand Ave Brooklyn. Property damage but no serious injuries. @fdny worked with @nypdnews and #ATF to arrest 38yo Joel Mangal. pic.twitter.com/1FmqqU2LIH — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) October 31, 2021

Mangal allegedly attempted to throw a second device. However, he was reportedly stopped by a good samaritan, who intervened and smacked it out of his hand, sparking a flame on the sidewalk. Two store employees left the deli after the attack, and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries, New York Post reported.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here. The investigative work from the Explosives and Arson Task Force comprised of our Fire Marshals, the NYPD, and ATF, led to the timely arrest of this suspect who threatened the safety of our communities by using such a cruel and destructive device,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon against New Yorkers.”

Mangal was arrested and charged with arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief, according to FDNY officials.

In August, a New York City man was arrested after being connected to setting fire to more than 14 structures throughout Manhattan over a 90-minute time span, Fox News reported.