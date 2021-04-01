Arsonist Says She Lit Fires To Get Rid Of Snakes

An arsonist in Louisiana told authorities she set fires in order to get rid of snakes, the Associated Press reported.

Laura Ashley Lee, a 34-year-old resident of Leesville, was arrested March 18 and charged with one count of arson, according to the AP. She has since been released on $3,500 bond, and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said that Lee was working with her boyfriend, 34-year-old Robert Lee Ramirez, according to the outlet.

Ramirez currently faces two counts of arson and remains at-large, an email announcement Tuesday from department spokesman Veronica Mosgrove said, the AP noted.

Investigators believe that Ramirez is responsible for setting multiple fires along the road and in the woods in their neighborhood on property that belongs to their neighbors, the Associated Press reported. Ramirez is also suspected of lighting multiple fires in the area in 2020, according to the Louisiana Radio Network. (RELATED: Police Arrest Masked Man Who Chucked A Molotov Cocktail At A Day Care Center)

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said their actions put others in danger, Louisiana Radio Network reported. “There is a lot of material on the ground as a result of the hurricanes, across the state more than a million acres of down timber, and with the recent freeze there is a lot of dead vegetation,” Strain said, according to the network.

“Setting fires, quote, to get rid of snakes is just a really, really bad idea. Arson is a crime,” Strain added. Strain said if people are concerned about snakes, they should keep their yard clean and lay out mothballs instead of lighting an area on fire, according to the Louisiana Radio Network.