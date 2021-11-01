‘Is That Supply Chain Crisis Still Happening?’: Pete Buttigieg Dragged For Question About Free Preschool

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took some heat Monday after promoting on Twitter the free preschool included in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“How would free preschool for all 3 and 4 year olds change things for your family?” Buttigieg asked.

How would free preschool for all 3 and 4 year olds change things for your family? — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 1, 2021

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona replied, saying, “@SecretaryPete, my hope is that it will reassure new parents like you, @Chasten, and millions of others that we making your children’s future a priority.”

@SecretaryPete, my hope is that it will reassure new parents like you, @Chasten, and millions of others that we making your children’s future a priority. https://t.co/Xt6KcRjgRI — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) November 1, 2021

And while there was a number of users who cheered him on, saying that it would free them up to work more hours and earn more money to support their families, the critics were quick to remind the Transportation Secretary to stay in his lane, so to speak. (RELATED: ‘The Messaging Is Horrible And The Actions Are Worse’: Joe Concha Says Biden Is Way Over His Head On Supply Chain Chaos)

I dunno. How would you actually showing up to work as Transportation secretary change things for the bazillion cargo ships currently sitting idle in the ocean because the ports you oversee are all jacked up? https://t.co/TMXHdZnLaw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 1, 2021

Hi @SecretaryPete If you wanted to be Education Secretary, you should have lobbied for it And if you don’t want to do your current job, then GTFO https://t.co/PO1dqKrUun — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 1, 2021

Empty shelves, major supply chain problems & high gas prices persist. Transportation Secretary: Hey, how about free babysitting? https://t.co/EizdB5wfb0 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 1, 2021

I dunno but I know how running low on food and supplies would change things for my family. What’s the word on that? https://t.co/qQ3n37g9xp — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 1, 2021

Our Secretary of Transportation – who has no actual experience in transportation – seems to have more interest in issues other than transportation.

https://t.co/Wahmzrkj71 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 1, 2021

Is that supply chain crisis still happening? Because the Transportation Secretary appears to be focused elsewhere and has yet to visit an actual port in Long Beach, LA, Savannah or Newark. https://t.co/kH2FL78Gf5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 1, 2021

Can we maybe focus on fixing the supply chain? https://t.co/kjAn3AEFBA — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 1, 2021

Buttigieg had previously come under fire after he took paternity leave to assist in caring for his newly-adopted premature twins amid a massive supply chain crisis.