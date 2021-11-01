Politics

‘Is That Supply Chain Crisis Still Happening?’: Pete Buttigieg Dragged For Question About Free Preschool

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Speaks At The University Of Chicago

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took some heat Monday after promoting on Twitter the free preschool included in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“How would free preschool for all 3 and 4 year olds change things for your family?” Buttigieg asked.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona replied, saying, “@SecretaryPete, my hope is that it will reassure new parents like you, @Chasten, and millions of others that we making your children’s future a priority.”

And while there was a number of users who cheered him on, saying that it would free them up to work more hours and earn more money to support their families, the critics were quick to remind the Transportation Secretary to stay in his lane, so to speak. (RELATED: ‘The Messaging Is Horrible And The Actions Are Worse’: Joe Concha Says Biden Is Way Over His Head On Supply Chain Chaos)

Buttigieg had previously come under fire after he took paternity leave to assist in caring for his newly-adopted premature twins amid a massive supply chain crisis.