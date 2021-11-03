Biden On Virginia Election Results: ‘People Want Us To Get Things Done’

In the wake of Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia Gubernatorial race, President Joe Biden was asked Wednesday if he bore any responsibility for the Democratic Party failure in that state.

“What I do know,” Biden stated, “is that people want us to get things done. That’s why I’m continuing to push very hard for the Democratic Party to move along and pass my infrastructure bill and my ‘Build Back Better’ bill.”

“People are upset and uncertain about a lot of things.” Biden continued, citing COVID, schools, jobs, and gas prices among voters’ main concerns. Biden argued that if he was able to pass his Build Back Better agenda those issues of concern “ameliorated quickly and swiftly.”

WATCH:

Biden said Tuesday that his declining approval rating and frustrated agenda wouldn’t be a factor in Virginia’s election. “We’re gonna win,” he said with a confident smile. “I think we’re going to win in Virginia.” (RELATED: ‘We’re Gonna Win’: Biden Says His Stalled Agenda Won’t Play A Role In Virginia Governor Race)

“The off year is always unpredictable, especially when we don’t have a general election going on at the same time,” Biden continued. “That’s been the case up and down, you know, for a long time, especially as Virginia has turned more and more blue. But having said that, I don’t believe – and I’ve not seen any evidence – that whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed or not, is gonna have any real impact on winning or losing.”

Youngkin’s victory is a first for any Republican in over a decade in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Joining him are Republicans Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares, winning Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General, respectively. (RELATED: Youngkin Beats McAuliffe, Clinching First Statewide Win In Virginia For Republicans Since 2009)

Republicans also appear to have flipped six seats in the Virginia State House, a margin that would give Republicans a majority in the state legislature.

“What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on,” Vice President Kamala Harris said during remarks for Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe on Oct. 29. “I’m also here to talk about the fact that each one of you, in your possession, has the ability to determine, yes who will be the next governor but also by extension … how the country is going to move.”(RELATED: Kamala Harris Warns That Virginia Election Will ‘Determine What Happens In 2022, 2024)

“Youngkin’s victory in Virginia should serve as a wake-up call to Democrats everywhere that an epic wave is on the way,” John Ashbrook, a Republican strategist stated Tuesday. “Voters are clearly dissatisfied with the direction our country is headed and they’re prepared to exercise their right to change it.”