MINEO And POLIFKO: We’ve Been To Loudoun County School Board Meetings, And CRT Will Destroy The Country If Left Unchecked

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is highly objectionable because it is simply meant to instill the belief that America is systemically and institutionally racist. All white people harbor implicit or unconscious biases towards all minorities, especially black people. CRT creates the illusion that “white supremacy” reigns supreme and is running rampant from coast to coast.

CRT is also centered around the belief that all white people have “privilege.” Let’s look at this bit of kookiness for a moment. “White Privilege” is a “theory” (again with the theory stuff) that was created by a far-left radical by the name of Peggy McIntosh (no relation to the apple) in the mid-1980’s. In McIntosh’s infinite wisdom, she decided that there are (50) separate “conditions that minorities cannot relate to” (White Privilege), for example:

I can turn on the television or open to the front page of the paper and see people of my race widely represented. When I am told about our national heritage or about “civilization,” I am shown that people of my color made it what it is. (guessing she never heard of MLK, Manning Johnson, or Rosa Parks) I can talk with my mouth full and not have people put this down to my color.

Keep in mind that these are only three ridiculous examples of 50 that McIntosh, a white lady, developed all on her own, so she knows exactly how the black community feels. In essence, what McIntosh did was create a list of 50 reasons minorities should use to perpetuate that America is “systemically racist.” The irony of “white privilege” being so freely tossed around in society today is that there is McIntosh’s “White Privilege” nonsense has NOT been updated to try and reflect on the current times. So the next time someone tells you that you have “white privilege,” ask them to identify which of the 50 attributes apply.

As mentioned, CRT is merely a framework that has many different tenants and dimensions to it. For example, in October 2020 I discovered that Loudoun County Public Schools was gearing up to roll-out a new club in high schools and middle schools called the “Student Equity Ambassadors Club.” Interestingly enough, one day after discovering this new club, Loudoun County Public Schools denied it’s existence. Then just like that, on Nov. 5, 2020, the Student Equity Ambassadors Club was promoted in my kid’s high school. That day I contacted the high school’s Equity Advisor to find out how my two white students could participate. They were denied because of their skin color and because they were not willing to carry forward a pledge to social justice and equity. June 2, 2021 we filed a discrimination law suit.

In October 2021, a mother of an 8th grade middle school student was absolutely floored at the history lesson her daughter was subjected to at Trailside Middle School. The students had to watch a 20-minute video on the arrest and death of George Floyd followed by an assignment. The video and assignments were based on a video provided by the NYT.

A topic that is less known but is a tenant of CRT is the “School to Prison Pipeline” initiative. The premise behind this is school principals, administrators and superintendents have the ability to exercise their “legal expertise” to determine which crimes that occur in schools are “reportable incidents.” Simply put, the fewer crimes reported to law enforcement, the fewer criminal records exist, therefore minimizing a student’s unlawful and criminal behavior. The repercussions of such a policy were realized in 2018 when the Parkland school shooting occurred and (17) students were murdered. The policy that allowed the events to unfold on this horrific day is the PROMISE 5006 Policy.

In 2020, the state of Virginia implemented an almost identical policy known as HB-257. In May 2021, a 14-year-old female student was raped at Loudoun County Public Schools’ (LCPS) Stone Bridge HS. The suspect was to return back to Stone Bridge for the 2021/2022 school year but was transferred to another LCPS HS, Broad Run, where he went on to sexually assault another female student. The amount of anger and disbelief felt by Loudoun County parents when they addressed the LCPS school board recently cannot be summarized in a paragraph or two. As a result of these incidents, more have been identified, exposed and there are more to come.

Parent after parent has addressed the LCPS school board over the past year with concerns about “educational material/lessons” that have singled out their kids as oppressors and linked them to white supremacy simply because of their skin color. The passion and pleas expressed by all of the parents has and continues to fall on deaf ears. There is widespread consensus that all LCPS school board members, the superintendent and supporting administrators must resign.

CRT is very real, destructive and will destroy our country if we do not #loudounize the nation.

Scott Mineo: Parents Against Critical Theory (PACT) is a grassroots advocacy and outreach organization that is adamantly opposed to Critical Race Theory in all forms.

Tiffany joined Parents Against Critical Theory (PACT) in the fall of 2021 as Vice President of Education and Outreach.