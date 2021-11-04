‘Truth Hurts Sometimes’: April Ryan Claims CRT Is ‘Fact,’ Then Asks If Biden Will Scold Condi Rice For Opposing It

The Grio White House correspondent and CNN political analyst April Ryan asserted Thursday that critical race theory (CRT) was “fact.”

Ryan mentioned CRT — which teaches that everything and everyone should be viewed first through the lens of race — during Thursday’s White House press briefing from Karine Jean-Pierre, saying that it had played a role in Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s loss to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

.@AprilDRyan: “Virginia, in part, he did win because of critical race theory … Many Republican strategists are saying that this was a successful strategy … How does [President Biden] plan to combat this?” WH Deputy Press Sec. @KJP46: “Biden ran on bringing Americans together.” pic.twitter.com/fmMHFrS6A1 — The Recount (@therecount) November 4, 2021

Ryan went on to claim that CRT was “fact,” asking whether President Joe Biden would make a statement addressing the fact that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice appeared to oppose it. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have To Make White Kids Feel Bad For Being White’: Condoleezza Rice Sparks Explosive Debate On Critical Race Theory)

WATCH:

“A few weeks ago, the first black woman to be Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, talked about not wanting to hurt white people — white children — because of facts. Critical race theory. Facts. Truth hurts sometimes,” Ryan said.

She went on to suggest that because Rice had a sizable platform, Biden should address her comments.

“What did the president say about that?” she asked. “Did he respond or think anything about what she said from – she has a lofty perch, or had a lofty perch, and for her to say something like that, that sends a ripple effect.”

Jean-Pierre said that to her knowledge, the president had not spoken about Rice’s comments.

Rice addressed the issue during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” where she clashed with hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg.

WATCH:

“I would like black kids to be completely empowered to know they are beautiful in their blackness but in order to do that I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white,” Rice said, prompting Hostin to argue that white parents were objecting to “real history.”

“What we’re seeing is this rollback of history. Parents don’t want children to hear about the real history,” she said.

“One more thing, it goes back to how we teach the history. We teach the good and we teach the bad of history. What we don’t do is make 7 and 10-year-olds feel they are somehow bad people because of the color of their skin,” Rice added.