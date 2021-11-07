Boston Anti-Mandate Protest Turns Violent After Antifa Shows Up

A Boston protest that was organized to resist vaccine and mask mandates turned violent Sunday after Antifa groups showed up, Fox News reported.

The anti-mandate demonstration was organized by a group called “Super Happy Fun America.” It was set to begin at 12 p.m. Sunday at Boston Common, Fox News reported. People gathered there to speak out against vaccine and mask mandates when Antifa groups showed up to confront the protesters, according to Fox News.

The Antifa group took to Twitter to mobilize, Fox News reported. A group known as “Solidarity Against Hate – Boston” tweeted on Oct. 19 encouraging others to “tell the Capitol rioters to get out of Boston.” (RELATED: ‘Defund The Media!’: Protest Against Vax Mandate Erupts Outside New York Times Building)

Super Happy Fun America is planning their return to Boston at noon on Sunday, November 7, with a new COVID-denier group called CORR. Let’s make sure they know where Boston stands: https://t.co/bZolRuPALI pic.twitter.com/1GtifTtxQW — Solidarity Against Hate – Boston (@Bos_Solidarity) October 19, 2021

The fighting began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Antifa protesters broke through police barricades and clashed with anti-mandate protesters, the Boston Herald reported.

“We came here to peacefully protest when we were violently attacked by a mob that pepper-sprayed us, attacked us and refused to allow our van to leave,” said Super Happy Fun America organizer Brandon Navom to a Herald reporter.

Antifa have sent a message for “comrades” to oppose and attack a protest against covid tyranny on Boston Common, saying opposing government mandates is “white supremacist and fascist”, fighting ongoing and swat team called in. pic.twitter.com/pv5DWNDmAs — Tony (@_Mrtdogg) November 7, 2021

“We don’t want that in our city: Anti-vaxxers, people who don’t believe that COVID is real, people that put other people in danger, racist transphobes and people that hate other people for the way they are — that’s not OK,” said counter-protester Rifka Handelman, an Emerson College student, according to the Herald.

Local media outlets covered the violent confrontation and tweeted about it.

Monica Madeja from NBC 10 Boston tweeted videos of some of the physical altercations from Sunday.

Fight just broke out between groups, police broke it up @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/zC4MBnbVLb — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) November 7, 2021

NOW: Clashing rallies on Boston Common; one group here to protest mask/vaccine mandates with speeches, the other protesting the protesters with a brass band. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/cuSavwE6WI — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) November 7, 2021

Damaged van brought in by protestors damaged, driver arrested. Waiting on more detail on what exactly happened. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/YzrFndLUEO — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) November 7, 2021

Stephen McNulty, a Boston Police Officer, informed Fox News that two people were arrested when “opposing sides clashed at today’s scheduled event and planned counter-protest on the Boston Common. BPD assets included officers in protective equipment.”

William Turbitt, 39, of Providence, Rhode Island, faces charges of disturbing the peace and interfering with police, according to the Boston Herald. Turbitt allegedly drove a van through a barrier. Ronald McCarron, 68, of Wakefield, was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, the Herald reported.

Both will be arraigned Monday at Boston Municipal Court, the Herald reported.