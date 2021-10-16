‘Defund The Media!’: Protest Against Vax Mandate, Media Erupts Outside New York Times Building

Protesters demonstrated Saturday against vaccine mandates in front of the New York Times building in New York City, chanting, “Defund the media!”

A large crowd of protesters could be seen carrying American flags, along with various signs that read “equal rights vaxxed unvaxxed,” “medical freedom NOW,” “Let’s go Brandon” and “F*ck Biden,” video shows.

NOW – Protesters against vaccine mandates chant “Defund the Media” in front of the New York Times building.pic.twitter.com/E6JFvrhLv3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 16, 2021

The people were apparently protesting federal and city vaccine mandates and the media’s coverage of it. (RELATED: New York City Mandates Vaccinations For 148,000 School Teachers, Staff)

In early August, New York City became the first city in the nation to require proof of vaccination at certain indoor businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and performance venues. The city fined 14 businesses, as of Oct. 9, for not following Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate.

A panel of federal appeals judges upheld Sept. 27 the city’s requirement that nearly 150,000 teachers, custodians, aides, and cafeteria workers get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story.