‘Inciting An Erection’: Adam Schiff Quickly Corrects His Freudian Slip In Front Of ‘The View’ Hosts

Democrat California Rep. Adam Schiff appeared on ABC’s “The View” Tuesday and tripped over his words attempting to say “inciting an insurrection.” Instead, the Congressman slipped up and said, “inciting an erection.”

WATCH:

Pressed by #TheView guest co-host @MorganOrtagus on the Steele dossier, @RepAdamSchiff responds: “It’s one thing to say allegations should be investigated…it’s another to say we should have foreseen in advance that some people were lying to Christopher Steele.” pic.twitter.com/8EgvKW0tgJ — The View (@TheView) November 9, 2021

Morgan Ortagus started questioning Schiff on the Steele Dossier when he slipped up. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Rips Adam Schiff Over Trump’s Impeachment Hearings, Describes Moment Republicans ‘Stormed’ The Bunker In New Book)

On Nov. 4, Igor Danchenko, the primary researcher of a dossier compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, was arrested by Federal agents as part of Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the Daily Caller previously reported.

Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, pushed Schiff on what he thinks his “culpability” is in having “spread disinformation for years.”

“Let’s not use that as a smokescreen to somehow shield Donald Trump’s culpability for inviting Russia to help him win the election, which they did. For trying to coerce Ukraine into helping him in the next election, which he did. Into inciting an erection,“ Schiff said before immediately correcting himself and adding, “insurrection.”

This isn’t the first time a politician has slipped up and said “erection” instead of “insurrection.” In January, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a similar slip while addressing the Senate, as reported by the Daily Caller.

I regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer just said ‘erection’ instead of ‘insurrection’ on the Senate floor pic.twitter.com/U5xRRnkaQg — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) January 22, 2021

“It will be a fair trial. But make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John — Donald John Trump incited the erection — insurrection against the United States,” Schumer said, appearing to catch his breath as he realized his mistake.