Biden Administration Requests Mexico To Put Tighter Restrictions On Venezuelan Migrants

The Biden administration allegedly made requests to Mexico to impose restrictions on Venezuelan migrants, Reuters reported Friday.

Mexico is now looking at options to restrict entry for Venezuelans to ensure that they are not using Mexico to enter the U.S. Mexico is considering reviewing employment records and proof of a return plane ticket before allowing Venezuelan migrants to enter, Reuters reported.

A source in Mexico told the outlet that Washington has been lobbying Mexico to slow arrivals of Venezuelan migrants. Mexico also wants to ensure that Venezuelans are coming for legitimate reasons, the outlet reported.

The U.S. is “working with Mexico to address root causes of irregular migration in the region and on a collaborative, regional approach to implementing humane migration management policies that prioritize border security; respect for the human rights of migrants; and access to international protection for those in need,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox News.

Reuters reporting that the Biden administration is pushing Mexico to crack down on migration from…Venezuela.https://t.co/xHhCiMiveb — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) November 13, 2021



The U.S. has seen an increase in Venezuelan migrants fleeing the deadly regime of President Nicolás Maduro. There have been 47,792 apprehensions of Venezuelans in 2021 so far, compared to just 1,000 in 2020, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Thousands Of Migrants Push Past Mexican Blockade, Headed For US Border)

Maduro, who is a socialist dictator, has overseen the economic crisis in Venezuela, as well as hyperinflation, power cuts, and shortages of food and medicine, the BBC reported.

The U.S. has seen an overall increase in border apprehensions, from 547,816 in 2020 to 1.7 million so far in 2021. Republicans are blaming the Biden administration for rolling back Trump-era border policies. Democrats have blamed root issues in the countries that migrants are fleeing from including, poverty, corruption and violence, Fox News reported.