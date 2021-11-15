Editor Daily Rundown: New Low For Joe As Americans Get Fed Up With Economy

NEW LOW JOE… WAPO: Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

In a sharply divided country, Biden began his presidency with a slight majority approving of his performance, but his standing has steadily dropped since midsummer[, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll]. His overall approval rating now stands at 41 percent, with 53 percent saying they disapprove. Those who say they strongly disapprove of the way he has handled his job represent 44 percent of adults. Strong disapproval peaks at 80 percent among Republicans, though 45 percent of independents strongly disapprove of Biden’s performance, as do 48 percent of suburbanites and 44 percent of White college graduates. Biden’s overall approval rating is down from 50 percent in June and 44 percent in September, although his current standing is not statistically different from two months ago.