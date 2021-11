IT TURNS OUT BIDEN’S MULTI-TRILLION DOLLAR SPENDING SPREE ISN’T FREE… Surprise! Biden’s Spending Bills Will Not ‘Cost Zero Dollars’

President Joe Biden’s administration is facing a daunting reality check after claiming for months that their spending agenda will “cost zero dollars,” with the head of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) saying the White House drastically overestimated the revenue the IRS could gain by cracking down on tax loopholes.