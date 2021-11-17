EDITORIAL: Joy Reid Loses It Over ‘White Tears’ While Implying Kyle Rittenhouse Is Guilty

MSNBC host Joy Reid went on a TikTok rant to make a stretch comparison between Kyle Rittenhouse and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claiming both men were like “Karens” who only cried special “white tears” because they were “caught.”

Reid claimed that during Kavanaugh’s hearing, his tears were more “powerful” than those of alleged victim, Christine Blasey Ford— the same witness whose primary corroborating witness ultimately said she didn’t have confidence in Ford’s allegations. She then went onto say how “there’s a thing about white vigilantism and white tears, particularly male white tears.”

WATCH:

But Reid’s comments fail to account for the fact that in Kavanaugh’s case, his reputation was on the line from a non-credible accuser, while in Rittenhouse’s case, the defense team has presented a strong case for self-defense. The use of so-called “white tears” appeared to be a genuine reaction from both of the aforementioned men despite Reid’s outlandish claim. Of course, a better use of Reid’s hyper-vigilant crackdown on fake tears would have been best used in the case of Jussie Smollet, but for now, Rittenhouse and Kavanaugh will suffice.