REPORT: The USFL Will Start In April 2022

The USFL will reportedly start a few months into 2022.

According to Sports Business Journal, Fox is expected to announce Wednesday that a rebooted version of the United States Football League will start in April. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fox is the sole owner of the entire league, according to the same report.

A previous report claimed that the USFL would return with at least eight teams. It’s unclear right now whether or not that’s still the case.

The USFL is back! The action begins in the spring of 2022 on FOX Sports. 🔗 : https://t.co/Zh04Uy0Z4k@USFLOfficial legendary QB @DougFlutie discusses the league’s return in 2022 ⬇️pic.twitter.com/c9A0CnAnJn — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 3, 2021

It’s going to be fascinating to see whether or not the USFL thrives once it returns in 2022. So far, there’s been no successful spring league in the history of this country.

The XFL has failed twice, the AAF failed in spectacular fashion and the USFL will now return in April. If history has told us anything, it’s that the odds aren’t great that it’s a huge hit.

Having said that, Fox being in control of the league is certainly a step in the right direction. Fox is flush with cash, can broadcast the games and has a track record of success when it comes to football at the college and NFL levels.

So, if there’s any company that could successfully run a spring league, it’s Fox.

As a football fan, I hope like hell it works, but it’s definitely an uphill battle.