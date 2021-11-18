Ilhan Omar Says Lauren Boebert ‘Shamefully Defecates’ On Congress After Colorado Rep Taunts Her Over ‘Husband-Brother’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert “shamefully defecates” on Congress in a tweet posted Thursday after Boebert taunted Omar.

Boebert took a shot at Omar during a debate involving the censuring of Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar. The House voted Wednesday to censure Gosar because of an anime-style video he shared to Twitter that depicted him killing Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Since the Speaker has designated the floor to discuss members’ inappropriate actions, shall we?” asked Boebert. Boebert continued by saying Omar is “the jihad squad member from Minnesota” who has “paid her husband over a million dollars in campaign funds.” Boebert added that she wasn’t referring to Omar’s “brother-husband,” but her “other one.”

https://air.tv/?v=Ej97gVHJR8qH2t7W_E8GNg

In addition, Boebert accused Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell of sleeping with the enemy, referencing an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Omar, who has been accused of marrying her brother by conservatives, such as Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former President Donald Trump, hit back at Boebert on Twitter.

“Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert,” Omar said, referencing an incident in which Boebert’s husband was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two women. “I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates and defiles the House of Representatives.”

Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives. 🙏🏽 God https://t.co/F5W9LBzjCZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 17, 2021

Swalwell also responded to Boebert’s comments on Twitter, writing, “Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting.”

Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting. https://t.co/FLCkPghbsr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2021

The FBI raided the home of Boebert’s former campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, on Tuesday in an investigation into “election tampering,” according to multiple reports. (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Under Scrutiny After Possibly Misusing Thousands In Campaign Donations)