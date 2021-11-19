Jerry Nadler Says Rittenhouse Acquittal Sets A ‘Dangerous Precedent,’ Calls For Justice Department Review

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler said the acquittal of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday afternoon sets a “dangerous precedent” that the Justice Department ought to review.

“This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ,” the New York Democrat tweeted minutes after a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges related to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

“Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest,” Nadler added. (RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted On All Charges)

The jury unanimously found Rittenhouse not guilty on all five charges he faced.

Rittenhouse testified that he did not cross state lines with a weapon prior to shooting and killing Rosenbaum and Huber on Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse retrieved the AR-15 gun used in the shootings from the Kenosha, Wisconsin, home of his friend, Dominick Black, earlier that day. Black purchased the gun in May 2020 because Rittenhouse was too young to purchase it himself, and Black intended to maintain possession of the weapon until Rittenhouse turned 18 in early 2021.

Going into the trial, Rittenhouse faced a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, but Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge on Monday because the law contains an exception for guns that exceed a certain barrel length.

