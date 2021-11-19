Rittenhouse’s Lawyer Slams Biden For Suggesting Rittenhouse Is A ‘White Supremacist’

The lead defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse condemned President Joe Biden’s suggestion that his 18-year-old client is a “white supremacist” at a Friday press conference.

After four days of deliberation, the jury acquitted Rittenhouse on Friday of all five felony charges brought against him for the shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz at a riot responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Two of the charges carried a maximum of 12.5 years imprisonment, two carried 60 years, and one could have sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“President Biden said some things that I think are so incorrect and untrue,” Defense Attorney Mark Richards said. “He’s [Rittenhouse] not a white supremacist. I’m glad that he at least respects the jury’s verdict. And if the government had any information regarding his cell phone or that he had been to any of those websites or been online doing that kind of stuff, it would’ve been introduced in evidence.”

Richards said the defense team released his cell phone information because “they had nothing to hide.” (RELATED: Rittenhouse Lawyer Says Putting Him On The Stand Was The Difference)

Biden posted a video to Twitter on Sept. 20, 2020 accusing former President Donald Trump of “refusing to disavow white supremacists.” The video included a photograph of Rittenhouse, then 17 years 0ld, carrying an AR-15 style rifle on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged questions relating to the video’s “white supremacy” remarks when pressed by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy at a Monday press conference.

Biden told Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Shelby Talcott that he “stands by” the jury’s decision and that the people “must abide by it.” In a later related statement, the president said the acquittal left him “angry and concerned,” then requested that people express their views in a peaceful manner.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” Biden said. “I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy.”

Prosecutors presiding over the trial said Rittenhouse allegedly made an appearance with a far-right Proud Boys group, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

“[Rittenhouse’s] actions for coming into our community illegally after curfew with a gun at the time of the protest is entirely consistent with what the Proud Boys make it their job to do,” Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said.

The defense released the contents of his cell phone to prove that there is no evidence that Rittenhouse had any involvement with the Proud Boys, the outlet reported. The judge ruled that the information would not be brought before the jury to use as evidence.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial, also dismissed a curfew citation charge on Nov. 9 after the defense argued that the prosecution had no evidence that a curfew had been in place.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the jury’s verdict “speaks for itself” and that the nation has ways to go in terms of creating a more “equitable” criminal justice system.

“The verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know, I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable. And, clearly, there’s a lot more work to do,” Harris said.