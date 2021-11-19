Woman On Rittenhouse Trial Court Steps Says ‘F**k America’ Before Collapsing

A woman standing with other protestors on the steps outside the courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse was tried shouted “fuck America,” before collapsing to the ground, video shows.

The woman yelled a number of indiscernible phrases, before dropping to her knees and uttering the expletive, video shows. After covering her mouth, she fell to the ground and had what appeared to be a seizure.

“Fuck America” a woman says before having a seizure on the Kenosha Courthouse steps pic.twitter.com/Lmx8LxBCLQ — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse shot three people, and killed two in self-defense, on Aug. 25, 2020, during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down. Several people protested the not-guilty verdict on the outskirts of the courthouse.

“The whole damn system is guilty as hell!” one protester shouted, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Get Brazen With Me’: Judge Shouts, Scolds Rittenhouse Prosecutor In Tense Ten-Minute Courtroom Exchange)

“If [Rittenhouse] was black, he would have been f–king executed on the street,” another protester, identified as Brandon, told the Post. “If he was black, he would have been dead or in jail.”

Milwaukee resident Shequila Morrison, who also is black, told the Post that race played a factor because if it was her that had shot the people Rittenhouse did she would “still be in jail.”

“I would have still been in jail till my trial, and they probably would have put my ass underneath the jail,” she told the Post.

