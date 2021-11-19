Watch Kyle Rittenhouse Collapse The Moment Verdict Is Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was overcome with emotion Friday, collapsing to the floor as the jury read out their “not-guilty” verdicts.

Rittenhouse began tearing up after the third “not guilty” verdict was read aloud, with his mother seen behind him also crying. Rittenhouse then began sobbing, finally collapsing to the ground after he was found not guilty of the final charge relating to Gaige Grosskreutz, the man he shot and injured.

Rittenhouse immediately popped up from the ground overwhelmed with emotion and embraced his defense lawyer. His lawyer appeared to try and calm Rittenhouse down. Other individuals in the court room were also seen crying. (RELATED: Rittenhouse Judge Blasts ‘Misinformation’ In Media As Those Who Want To ‘Undermine The Result Of The Trial’)

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in connection to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He was also acquitted on charges in connection with the non-fatal shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz and reckless endangerment of individuals on the scene, including Daily Caller Video Director Richie McGinniss, who testified he was in the line of fire when Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum.