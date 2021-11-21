Georgia Tech Quarterback Jordan Yates Throws Insanely Bad Interception Against Notre Dame

Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates threw an all-time bad interception Saturday against Notre Dame.

During the 55-0 blowout loss to the Fighting Irish, Yates got under pressure and literally flipped the ball to Jack Kiser for a pick six. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the mind-bogglingly bad play below.

Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey pressures Georgia Tech QB Jordan Yates into this pick-6 for Jack Kiser pic.twitter.com/4z3SPR6DPi — CFB over all (@PickettsPool) November 20, 2021

Of all the terrible interceptions we’ve seen over the years, I’m not sure there’s many that top this one from Yates.

What the hell was he thinking? Do you want to take a sack or give up a touchdown? Clearly, he chose the latter.

It’s amazing some of the stuff that we see happen at the college level. D1 football players are absolutely impressive athletes, but they still make bonehead decisions from time to time.

This interception from Yates belongs in the hall of fame for bad decisions.

Just take the sack, young man. Just take the sack!