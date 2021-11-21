Rittenhouse Lawyer Calls Out CNN And MSNBC For Lying About Kyle

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards called out both CNN and MSNBC for lying about his client during the trial.

“I can say this, much of the coverage at the beginning was wrong. The trial proved that. But just in the last two weeks, you know people might not believe this but I watch MSNBC, CNN, I’m not a big Fox guy,” Richards prefaced during an interview on News Nation.

“And when I hear Joe Scarborough saying that my client shot his gun 60 times, that’s wrong. When I hear some guest host on the Joy Reid (sic) say that my client drove four hours to go to a riot with his AR, that’s wrong. It’s false, and it makes me angry that they can’t take the time to at least get the generic basic facts correct, because it didn’t fit the story they wanted to tell.”

Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards on @BanfieldonNN

goes after CNN and MSNBC for their false reporting about the case: "It makes me angry that they can't take the time to at least the generic basic facts correct because it didn't fit the story they wanted to tell."

Richards was also asked whether he would advise Rittenhouse to sue MSNBC and CNN for defamation, as former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann advocated in a recent column. Richards wouldn’t say whether it was a good idea or not stating, “I am not a civil lawyer, I am a criminal lawyer, so I do not advise on topics like that.” (RELATED: Gutfeld: Rittenhouse Acquittal ‘Is A Loss’ For CNN, MSNBC And Stupid People)

If Rittenhouse decides to sue, experts say a libel or defamation suit will be tough to prove and would be an uphill battle.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges Friday, including first degree reckless homicide.