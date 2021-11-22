Milwaukee DA Admits They Really Screwed Up Letting Waukesha Suspect Out On Bond Just Days Before Christmas Parade Attack

The Milwaukee County District attorney’s office admitted Monday they screwed up letting the Waukesha crash suspect out on bond just days earlier and announced an “internal review of the decision,” according to a letter obtained by a local reporter.

“The most recent case against Mr. [Darrell] Brooks was appropriately charged,” the office said, noting on Nov. 5 the office charged Brooks with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felony Bail Jumping, Battery, Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct. “The State made a cash bail request in this case of $1,000, which was set by the court. The defendant posted $1,000 cash bail on November 11, resulting in his release from custody.”

“The State’s bail recommendation in this case was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks,” the letter continued. “The bail recommendation in this case is not consistent with the approach of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office toward matters involving violent crime, nor was it consistent with the risk assessment of the defendant prior to setting of bail.”

The office said they are “conducting an internal review of the decision to make the recent bail recommendation in this matter in order to determine the appropriate next steps.” (RELATED: Witness Of Parade Crash Says ‘Horrifying’ Scene Included People ‘Lying Lifeless’ In Middle Of Street)

The office noted a prior July 2020 incident in which Brooks had been charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and cash bail was set at $7,500. Brooks was set to have a trial by jury and while still in custody in February of 2021, requested a speedy trial. The case was adjourned and bail was reduced to $500 after the court could not meet “the defendant’s demand for a speedy jury trial.”

Brooks was taken into custody by the Waukesha Police Department Monday following a crash that killed at least five people and injured more than 40.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said “the vehicle struck more than 20 individuals. Some of the individuals were children and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident.”

Among the deceased include at least one member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dance troupe, who posted on Facebook that “those who died were extremely passionate Grannies.”

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced a Catholic priest and members of the local parish were also among the injured.