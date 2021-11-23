POLL: Majority Of Americans Say Inflation Has Forced Them To Change Thanksgiving Plans

A majority of Americans say inflated grocery and gas prices have forced them to change their Thanksgiving and other holiday plans, according to a Tuesday poll from the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States.

A total of 52% of those polled stated that inflated prices have forced them to change plans, with 31.3% saying they have been “significantly” impacted and 20.7% saying they have been “somewhat” impacted. Democratic respondents reported that they were the least impacted, with just 28.8% saying they were significantly or somewhat impacted, while 73.4% of Republicans and 58.4% of Independents said the same.

The poll surveyed more than 1,092 likely general election voters between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 and reported a 3% margin of error. Trafalgar employs a number of methods for conducting its polls, including live phone calls, automated calls, emails, text messages, and two other proprietary methods it does not share publicly. (RELATED: Fed Scales Back Bond Purchases As Inflation Rises)

A plurality of respondents, 39.3%, were Democrats, while Republicans and Independents accounted for 35.6% and 25.1% respectively.

The Trafalgar Group was one of only two polling firms that accurately predicted Trump’s victory in the presidential election of 2016. The firm was also among the few that predicted Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ win in 2018, as well as Republican victories in New Jersey and Virginia in early November.

President Joe Biden’s administration has struggled to dissociate itself and its policies with record-breaking inflation in recent months. Republicans and even some former Obama administration officials have argued that Biden’s large spending bills are exacerbating inflation, which is currently at its highest point in 30 years.

Both Biden’s infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better Act have passed through Congress in recent weeks, amounting to more than $3 trillion in spending.