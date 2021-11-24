‘General Hospital’ Actor Steve Burton Says He Was Fired From Soap Opera After 29 Years For Refusing To Get Vaccinated

Actor Steve Burton, best known for the ABC soap opera “General Hospital,” said Tuesday that he was fired from the show for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital and I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” Burton said in an Instagram video posted Tuesday. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

Burton then shared that he applied for both medical and religious exemptions, but they were denied. He said the decision “hurts” and that “this is also about personal freedom” and he doesn’t think anyone should “lose their livelihood” over the decision not to take the vaccine.

“You know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there, I grew up there, I grew up with some of you,” Burton continued. “So, I’ll always be grateful, and I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. That’s always been my perspective, so I am excited to see what the future brings.” (RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Gets Into A Shootout On An Episode of General Hospital)

Burton said that maybe one day he could return to the show if the “mandates are lifted,” but if not, then he’ll “move forward” and “be forever grateful.”

He thanked his fans for their love and support before saying he didn’t know when his last episode would air. He signed off by wishing them a happy Thanksgiving.

“I know it’s hard maybe in this type of situation to be thankful or grateful, but we have so many things to be thankful about and being grateful really is the key.”

Rumors about Burton’s potential exit from “General Hospital” were circulating prior to the actor’s announcement.

#GeneralHospital‘s Jason is missing (again), but is this the Steve Burton exit that’s been rumored for weeks? And how will Jason’s latest “death” impact those he’s leaving behind? Chime in after reading here: https://t.co/u6mC0Iwl4D #GH — SheKnows’ Soaps (@soapsdotcom) November 23, 2021

Burton played Jason Morgan on the show.