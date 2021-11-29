Father Fatally Shoots 11-Year-Old Daughter During Hunting Trip In Apparent Accident

A father accidentally shot and killed an 11-year-old Texas girl while hunting Saturday, according to the Longview News-Journal.

Daisy Grace Lynn George was reportedly pronounced dead after first responders attempted to save her.

The Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning released the name of the 11-year-old girl who died after being accidentally shot the previous day by her father on a hunting lease. https://t.co/IGafeV2RIs — WTOK-TV (@WTOKTV) November 29, 2021

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office started receiving 9-1-1 calls about the shooting around 5:15 p.m., the local outlet reported.

“Further calls determined that a father had accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road, with a high-powered rifle,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said, reported the News-Journal.

An EMS flight was requested by first responders, but the helicopter was unable to fly because of bad weather in the area, the Longview News-Journal reported. George had to be transported by EMS and escorted by police to the hospital.

“After lifesaving efforts were administered, the 11-year-old female was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s office said. (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Killed In Hunting Accident)

A sheriff’s deputy and Texas Game Warden are continuing to investigate the shooting, the Longview News-Journal reported.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”