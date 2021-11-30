Former Olympian, Track Star One Of Two Killed In Shootout

A former University of Alabama (UOA) Olympian and track star was one of two men who were killed in a deadly shootout Sunday.

The two men were identified as retired star athlete Emmit King, 62, and Willie Albert Wells, 60. The two got into some kind of dispute, which resulted in the shootout, Alabama Local News reported. (RELATED: Football Star Shot And Killed In Florida. Here’s What We Know)

Former Olympian, #Alabama track star Emmit King killed in Bessemer shootout. Here he is running to the right of Carl Lewis in 1984. https://t.co/30xrypCAIu pic.twitter.com/T7ngU7jSof — Jeremy Gray (@jgray78) November 29, 2021

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. in front of a house on 22nd Street North, according to Alabama Local News.

King and Wells knew each other, according to the outlet. They reportedly engaged in a dispute that went back and forth until both men pulled out guns on each other and fired.

Wells was pronounced dead on the scene around 3:59 p.m., while King was rushed to UAB West, where he eventually died around 4:40 p.m., Alabama Local News reported.

As an athlete, King competed at Jefferson State Community College and the UOA where he became national champion in the 1983 NCAA 100 meter dash, according to Alabama Local News. He medaled in the inaugural World Championships for the 100-meter dash, as well.

King was also a member of the American relay team during the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988, but he did not compete, according to the outlet.