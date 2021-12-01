Michigan High School Student Reportedly Rushed School Shooter And Sacrificed His Life To Save Fellow Classmates

A student identified among the victims of Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School reportedly sacrificed his life during the incident, according to witnesses.

Student witnesses say that 16-year-old Tate Myre was shot while attempting to disarm the 15-year-old suspect, Ethan Crumbley, during the shooting, according to Newsweek. Myre later succumbed to his injuries. (RELATED: Chilling Video Captures Students Escaping School As Person Tries To Enter Their Locked Classroom During Shooting).

A High School Football Player Rushed A School Shooter And Sacrificed His Own Life To Save His Classmates https://t.co/bKVyWOaHLP pic.twitter.com/PJvYtYwgHE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2021

A star running back for the Oxford Wildcats football team, Myre received praise from his team on Twitter, who said he was a “great young man.”

“Tate was on varsity since freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate,” the team account said.

It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/AKJCH1UWBG — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021

Students and school officials have since started an online petition to rename the school’s football field after Myre to honor the sacrifice they say he made for his classmates.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” the petition reads.

A petition is circulating to rename Oxford High School’s football stadium after Tate Myre, who was killed in Tuesday’s shooting after he reportedly rushed the shooter allowing more time for others to seek safety. True heroism.https://t.co/hYTR6e8M4T — Andrew Trunsky (@atrunsky) December 1, 2021

Over 90,000 people signed the petition as of Wednesday night.