‘Like A Huge Man’s Penis With Two Heads’: Housekeeper Describes Finding ‘Large Dildo’ After Epstein’s Infamous Massages

Juan Alessi, a former housekeeper of Jeffrey Epstein, testified in a Manhattan court Thursday that he had found sex toys after Epstein’s infamous massages.

“I remember finding a large dildo,” Alessi told the court, according to the New York Post. “It looked like a huge man’s penis with two heads.” (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Warned Epstein’s House Manager Not To ‘Look At His Eyes,’ Court Hears)

Alessi testified that he had found the sex toy at least four or five times between 1995 and 1998. Alessi claimed that he would wrap the dildo and run it through water in a sink, before placing it inside a basket of other sex toys in Maxwell’s bedroom closet.

According to Alessi, the basket also contained “pornographic tapes” and a “leather black costume.”

Alessi also testified that Ghislaine Maxwell was the “lady of the house.”

“Ms. Maxwell was the girlfriend of Mr. Epstein, I understand she was the lady of the house,” Alessi told the prosecution. “From the day she came to the house, she right away took over, and she mentioned to me she was going to be the lady of the house. Also, she was in charge of other houses, other properties.”

Alessi reportedly ran Epstein’s household from 1991-2002 and stated that Epstein and Maxwell were together “95% of the time,” according to Forbes.

Maxwell was indicted in July 2020 for allegedly helping Epstein run an underage sex trafficking ring with victims as young as 14 years old. She faces up to 70 years in prison if she is found guilty on all counts.