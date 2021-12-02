Teenager Caught With Loaded Gun At School, Third Time In One Location In Weeks

A teenager was caught for allegedly carrying a loaded gun in his backpack at a New York school, reportedly the third incident of its kind to happen in Brooklyn in weeks.

The 17-year-old student was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded gun and $30,000 in cash in his backpack as he arrived at Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice, ABC7 reported Wednesday. (RELATED: Ohio Student Told Former Classmates He Was Going To Shoot Up School, Cops Say)

A school secretary saw the alleged weapon and reported the student to the dean who called school safety agents. The student was taken into custody, according to the outlet.

The weapon which was recovered allegedly appeared to be a ghost gun, a weapon privately made or having no distinct markings, according to the outlet.

A 14-year-old was allegedly caught carrying a .25-caliber gun in his backpack in Brooklyn as he was walking through metal detectors at W. H. Maxwell Career & Technical Education High School in October of 2018, according to WPIX.

He fled the school when he went through the metal detectors having been last seen wearing a hoodie with Nike logo and a black do-rag, according to the outlet.

Another 14-year-old boy was allegedly caught carrying a .38-caliber pistol in his backpack at Automotive High School, according to New York Daily News.

The weapon was detected during a screening and the boy was taken into custody in late October, according to the outlet.