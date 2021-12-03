26-Year-Old Woman Found Beaten To Death At Resort. Boyfriend Arrested

A Washington woman is dead and her boyfriend, Taylor Allen, has been arrested for allegedly beating her to death at an all-inclusive Cancun resort over Thanksgiving weekend.

Sativa Transue, 26, was found dead in her hotel room at the All Ritmo Resort on Saturday November 27 by a maid after the couple had an alleged altercation the night before, according to Fox News.

Transue had texted friends on Friday that she and Allen, 31, had been drinking heavily. That evening she informed them they had had an argument and that she “needed stitches.” When her friends didn’t hear from her again, they contacted authorities out of concern for her well-being.

When officers arrived on Saturday, they discovered Transue deceased in her hotel room, according to a news release from Quintana Roo Police. Riviera Maya News in Mexico reported that Allen was arrested and remains in prison on murder charges.

Police were informed by the hotel’s head of security that Transue had requested medical attention the night before, alleging that Allen drunkenly hit her, as reported in People. “She told me she wasn’t having the best trip, but she was enjoying the sun,” Sativa Transue’s sister said. https://t.co/TlDjLunjVv — Kyler Alvord (@ksalvord) December 2, 2021

Mykayla Bolieu, Transue’s sister, told her local news station that Sativa was planning to head home to the Spokane area for Thanksgiving but her boyfriend of three years wanted to go to Cancun instead. “Her boyfriend was very controlling and he said, ‘No, I don’t want to go home. Let’s go to Mexico,’” Bolieu said.

Jason Transue, Sativa’s father said that Allen had been displaying some disturbing behavior before she was killed, including monitoring her phone and threatening to jump off the fourth-floor balcony in Cancun the day before she was found dead.

“I believe that’s when she told him that she wanted to leave, and I think that that’s why he was making these threats about trying to jump,” Jason Transue said according to Fox News.

Public records show that Allen had been previously arrested for assault in the fourth degree in 2012. “He would drink so much that she [Sativa] called it like a different personality. She would call it [his] ‘Beast,’” Bolieu told The Daily Beast.

“She was the best person in my entire life. She was kind, generous, outgoing, bubbly. She never met a person who could say a bad word about her. I don’t know who I am without her… I just feel so lost.” she added.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen, Sativa Transue, in Mexico. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss, the State Department said in a statement.

“The safety and welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is the highest priority of the Department of State. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death and are providing the family all appropriate consular assistance,” the official added.