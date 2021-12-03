‘The View’ Hosts Melt Down Over Biden’s Reversal To Trump-Era Policy: ‘He Did Break All Of His Campaign Promises’

The hosts of the ABC’s “The View” decried President Joe Biden’s reinstitution of former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy Friday.

“I am so disappointed in Joe Biden’s decision, not only to allow it to be reimplemented but to expand on it,” actress America Ferrera, who was invited as a co-host on Friday’s episode, said. “He’s actually including more people, particularly Haitians and Jamaicans in this new implementation.”

Fererra blasted Biden for breaking his campaign promise, recalling his March 2020 tweet, in which then-presidential candidate Biden vowed to dismantle the Trump-era policy, calling it “dangerous” and “inhumane.” (RELATED: ‘I’m So Disappointed’: Sunny Hostin Is Not Impressed By The Biden Administration’s Handling Of Immigration)

COURT REINSTATES TRUMP’S ‘REMAIN IN MEXICO’ POLICY: A court ordered Trump’s controversial Migrant Protection Protocol to restart, forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while being processed, although the Biden admin attempted to end it — the co-hosts and @AmericaFerrera react. pic.twitter.com/VCKDMPICeO — The View (@TheView) December 3, 2021

Co-host Sunny Hostin sided with Fererra, claiming that every immigrant had an “automatic right to legal asylum” after stepping on American soil, and that Biden’s decision to reintroduce the policy was in violation of the law.

“Joe Biden’s ancestors came to this country as Irish immigrants. He knows better. He needs to do better. And he did break all of his campaign promises,” Hostin said.

Co-host Ana Navarro defended the president, stating that he was merely complying with the court ruling.

The Biden administration announced Thursday reaching a deal with the Mexican government to restart the “Remain in Mexico” policy, expanding it to include migrants from “any country in the Western Hemisphere,” USA Today reported.

The “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), launched in December 2018 to send asylum seekers back to Mexico while they awaited immigration court proceedings. The president suspended the MPP shortly after being sworn in.

In April, Texas and Missouri sued the Biden administration in an attempt to have MPP restored, citing the “influx of crime pouring across our border.” The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) terminated the program in June 2021.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled in August against the Biden administration’s bid to axe the policy, and the Supreme Court subsequently upheld the ruling.