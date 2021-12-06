Marvel Says Charlie Cox Will Be Their Pick To Play ‘Daredevil’ In Future Projects

Marvel Studio executive Kevin Feige confirmed that actor Charlie Cox would be their choice to play the role of “Daredevil” in future projects.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige shared during an interview with CinemaBlend in a piece published Sunday about the role of the blind attorney Matt Murdock, aka “Daredevil.”

"Where we see [Cox as Daredevil], how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen," he added.

Cox previously took on the superhero roll in the Marvel TV series "Daredevil," on Netflix from 2015 to 2018, the New York Post noted.

News of Cox taking on the role lit up social media, with some speculating that he will be appearing in the Disney plus series “Hawkeye” that is currently running on the streaming site. Or, he could possibly be reprising his role as “Daredevil” in the highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is due to hit the big screen next week.