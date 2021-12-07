Tuesday Marks The 80-Year Anniversary Of The Attack On Pearl Harbor

Tuesday is the 80-year anniversary of Japan’s sneak attack on Pearl Harbor.

In the early morning hours of December 7, 1941, Japanese planes dropped from the sky and ravaged our naval assets at Pearl Harbor in what would forever be a day that lived in infamy. Not only would it be a day of infamy, but it also marked the first day of WWII for the USA. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

The world America knew when the sun went down December 6, 1941 was a world we’d never see again once the sun was up.

Japan gave us one hell of a black eye on that horrific morning, but America always gets up for a fight. Pearl Harbor was no different.

As soon as we got up and dusted off, we whooped the living hell out of the Japanese empire all over the Pacific.

The United States of America unleashed a war machine on Japan and the Nazis that the world had never seen before and we might never see again.

We dominated multiple regions of the globe at the same time, and it all started with a sneak attack on this day 80 years ago.

As tragic and terrible as that day was, it was the brick put down on the path that would become the American empire, and we have been a force for good at a level that nobody has come close to matching.

After Pearl Harbor assault begins today 1941, the view from Japanese bomber: pic.twitter.com/kN1FFQtRzJ — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 7, 2020

So, on the 80-year anniversary of Pearl Harbor, take a moment to remember the lives lost and remember all the men who signed up to avenge our losses. We live in an awesome country, and our WWII heroes are a big reason why!