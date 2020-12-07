Monday Is The 79-Year Anniversary Of The Attack On Pearl Harbor

Monday marks the 79-year anniversary of Japan attacking Pearl Harbor.

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a massive sneak attack on the American naval base in Hawaii, and the course of history changed forever. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

On this day, we remember the heroes who lost their lives during the #PearlHarbor attack in 1941 and the survivors who were forever shaped by the events on that day. #HonorThem #PearlHarbor79 pic.twitter.com/Z2iH3z18kN — Department of Defense ???????? (@DeptofDefense) December 7, 2020

We all know what happened next. America stood up, dusted ourselves off and beat the living hell out of the Axis powers in WWII.

It’s crazy to think that the opening act of WWII for America was already 79 years ago. It’s a staggering amount of time.

The Japanese made a gigantic mistake by attacking the USA. Our country came to life, set our gigantic war machine into motion and we dusted the Japanese throughout the Pacific Theater.

“Air Raid on Pearl Harbor….This Is Not Drill” — today 1941: pic.twitter.com/BCBdEfK8lb — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 7, 2020

Japan landed a heavy right blow to the United States of America on this day 79 years ago. There’s no doubt about that at all.

They caused massive amounts of damage to the fleet at Pearl Harbor, and the USS Arizona became an underwater tomb.

After Pearl Harbor assault begins today 1941, the view from Japanese bomber: pic.twitter.com/kN1FFQtRzJ — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 7, 2020

However, once we gathered ourselves, it was game over for Japan. The United States was locked, cocked and ready to rock.

We ended the war with a pair of atomic bombs, and Japan’s reign of terror in the region was over.

79 years ago… “a date which will live in infamy.” Pearl Harbor was a great, and tragic, loss for our nation. It was also the first step we needed on the long road to Victory! Let us remember the courage& sacrifices on display that day as a constant reminder of why we serve. pic.twitter.com/M1QW4BoEyT — JoAnne S. Bass (@cmsaf_official) December 7, 2020

Never forget what this country is capable of when we’re left no other options. A lot of damn fine men lost their lives 79 years ago, and their memories were avenged in the years that followed.

