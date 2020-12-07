Editorial

Monday Is The 79-Year Anniversary Of The Attack On Pearl Harbor

379570 19: (FILE PHOTO) The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941. December 7, 2001 marks the 60th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. (Photo by National Archive/Getty Images)

(Photo by National Archive/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Monday marks the 79-year anniversary of Japan attacking Pearl Harbor.

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a massive sneak attack on the American naval base in Hawaii, and the course of history changed forever. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

We all know what happened next. America stood up, dusted ourselves off and beat the living hell out of the Axis powers in WWII.

It’s crazy to think that the opening act of WWII for America was already 79 years ago. It’s a staggering amount of time.

The Japanese made a gigantic mistake by attacking the USA. Our country came to life, set our gigantic war machine into motion and we dusted the Japanese throughout the Pacific Theater.

Japan landed a heavy right blow to the United States of America on this day 79 years ago. There’s no doubt about that at all.

They caused massive amounts of damage to the fleet at Pearl Harbor, and the USS Arizona became an underwater tomb.

However, once we gathered ourselves, it was game over for Japan. The United States was locked, cocked and ready to rock.

We ended the war with a pair of atomic bombs, and Japan’s reign of terror in the region was over.

Never forget what this country is capable of when we’re left no other options. A lot of damn fine men lost their lives 79 years ago, and their memories were avenged in the years that followed.

P.S.: “Pearl Harbor” is a criminally underrated movie. Amazing action scenes.