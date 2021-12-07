Violence In Chicago So Bad That Officials Are Canceling Days Off For Cops

Weekend violence in Chicago led police officials to cancel days off for officers scheduled for later this week and request that officers remain on duty to cover weekend shifts and mitigate downtown violence.

Officers who have scheduled two off days between Wednesday and Monday will be required to drop one of them, according to an internal CPD memo obtained by WLS-TV‘s I-Team Monday.

“To enhance public safety and to address current crime patterns, all full-duty sworn members will have one regular day off canceled,” Sgt. Rocco Alioto said in a statement to Fox32 Chicago.

Police were operating on a regular schedule over the weekend when disorderly crowds congregated in the Loop downtown. 21 young people were arrested, WLS-TV reported.

Unruly crowd members assaulted a 49-year-old Chicago Transit Authority bus driver by dragging him into the middle of Michigan Avenue and punching him, and a 15-year-old boy was shot on Saturday alone, Fox32 added.

On Saturday night, a mob of youths in Chicago beat a public bus driver. The 49-year-old CTA driver was inspecting the bus when he was attacked by the mob. He was hospitalized for his injuries. Attack follows another beating of CTA employee earlier in week.pic.twitter.com/NpMTGUjTZ0 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 5, 2021

Four, including two police officers, were injured in a nearby incident when a fight erupted near Millennium Park.

“We do have some folks who are acting a fool and we will not tolerate that and I’m calling on the parents and guardians to step up and do your part. We want our young people to enjoy the city – it is their city after all, but they’ve got to do it in a way that is respectful to the rights of others,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday, according to the outlet. (RELATED: 32 Shot, 9 Dead: Lightfoot’s Chicago Rocked By Another Weekend Of Violence).

Police officials anticipate the recent surge in violent crimes to continue plaguing the Windy City.